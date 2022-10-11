Hundreds attend the 5th Annual Native American Parade in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls for the Native American Day Parade.

In Sioux Falls, the parade returned on Monday for its fifth year with the theme “Walk With Our Teachers.”

Some took part to spread joy about the Native American Parade with song and dance.

For more on The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls, click here.

