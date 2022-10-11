Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hundreds attend the 5th Annual Native American Parade in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls for the Native American Day Parade.

In Sioux Falls, the parade returned on Monday for its fifth year with the theme “Walk With Our Teachers.”

Some took part to spread joy about the Native American Parade with song and dance.

For more on The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Flames
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members...
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Opponents of slaughterhouse ordinance say odor and water quality is addressed
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

Latest News

Augustana University is celebrating Viking Days 2022 Oct. 10-16.
Augustana University celebrating Viking Days 2022
Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
Police Lights
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls
Making your own costume can be cheaper and more fun for the whole family.
Making Halloween costumes out of everyday items