Judge temporarily stops slaughterhouse operation until votes are tallied

In a press release, Smart Growth Sioux Falls said they applaud Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson for upholding state law and putting a temporary halt to Wholestone Farms and City of Sioux Falls' efforts to construct a new slaughterhouse within city limits.

The judge’s ruling will revoke all permits approved by the City for Wholestone since the slaughterhouse measure qualified for the ballot. The City will not be able to take any further action on the matter before the November election.

“The court correctly paused Wholestone’s shameful scheme to undermine the will of voters and reversed the City’s deliberate attempt to evade public transparency and accountability,” said Robert Peterson, Smart Growth Sioux Falls Treasurer. “We are pleased that the court decided in favor of the people of Sioux Falls, who have every right to determine whether they want new slaughterhouses as their neighbors.”

On Friday, Oct. 7, at 4:56 pm, the City’s attorney notified Smart Growth Sioux Falls that the City had preemptively issued a permit of occupancy for the butcher shop at Wholestone’s request on the last business day before the court would hear Smart Growth’s request for an injunction.

“Wholestone’s backroom dealing with the city stinks worse than their planned slaughterhouse,” Peterson continued. “Wholestone’s schemes reflect a habitual pattern of deceit and contempt for local citizens. The court’s decision makes it even more important for Sioux Falls residents to cast their YES vote to stop the stink.”

Smart Growth Sioux Falls’ petition was a success

Smart Growth Sioux Falls is the official municipal ballot question committee for the promotion of forward-thinking, sustainable development within Sioux Falls city limits. With more than 10,000 signatures, the group’s petition drive was an unqualified success, ensuring that voters will have a chance to stand up against controversial plans to open new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls.

