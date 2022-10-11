Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Pierre vs. Harrisburg volleyball

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre volleyball team takes on Harrisburg Tuesday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. Tuesday night’s game is the first broadcast of the season. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Flames
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Explosion at ammunition manufacturing facility kills one in Clear Lake
Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business

Latest News

There are only three cards left in the 'Chase the Ace' fundraiser. Once the Ace of Spades is...
Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ nears $275,000 in 50th week
Repeal Sales Tax
Rep. Jensen calls for special session for immediate sales tax relief
(Source: MGN)
Judge temporarily stops slaughterhouse operation until votes are tallied
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor