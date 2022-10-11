Making Halloween costumes out of everyday items

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Halloween creeps closer many families are looking to make their own costumes for the holiday.

Angela Drake is the general manager of Two Men and A Truck in Sioux Falls and an expert on making costumes out of the company’s many boxes.

Drake says making homemade costumes is not only fun for the family but also much cheaper than buying them at the store.

”Running to the store to buy your kid’s favorite Halloween costume can be expensive, but when you use things laying around the house it’s super affordable and allows you to spend that extra time together and quality time is something we can’t put a price on,” Drake said.

Making a costume at home also gives kids a chance to use their imagination on what they want to create.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever put glue and markers and tape in kid’s hands but they absolutely love to explore with these items,” Drake said.

Making your own costume can also be a great option for last-minute costumes as many of them take just minutes to create.

”Some of these you can put together in less than 5 minutes so you’ve always got an option plus kids get excited when they’re part of making it too,” Drake said.

