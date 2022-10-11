One More Warm Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off with a mostly clear sky for our Tuesday but we will see clouds increase through the day. A strong southerly wind will be turning northwesterly as a cold front passes through the region. We could see wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph today with stronger gusts tomorrow. A Wind Advisory will be in effect out west today from 11 a.m. MDT until 6 p.m. MDT. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s with the warmest temperatures in the southeast. A few showers are possible as the front moves through and isolated thunderstorms are also possible along and east of I-29, especially Tuesday night. We may see a little bit of strong wind and small hail with any storms that move through.

The wind will continue to be the main story for the middle of the week. Strong gusts will persist on Wednesday as highs fall to the lower 60s and overnight lows will be back in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy conditions will linger for Thursday along with sunshine. We’ll only be in the mid to upper 50s for highs on Thursday.

Heading into this weekend, we’ll stay dry with highs warming to the 60s for Saturday, but falling to the 50s by Sunday.

