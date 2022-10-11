Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been outside the casino in the parking lot when shots were fired, and the crowd scattered. Police say that one of the people they spoke with during their investigation claimed to be the target of the shooter after the two had a disagreement. No one was injured, but the business was struck by five bullets, breaking five windows that are now boarded.

No arrests have been made at this time.

