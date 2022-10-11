Avera Medical Minute
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.

Clemens says officers have a good idea of who the suspect is; however, no arrests have been made at this time.

