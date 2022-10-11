Rep. Jensen calls for special session for immediate sales tax relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Phil Jensen has called for a Special Legislative Session for lawmakers to consider immediate sales tax relief for the people of South Dakota.

In the spring 2022 legislative session, SB 122, which aimed to repeal the state sales tax on food while allowing authorities to maintain some control over local sales tax, was denied in the State Senate. However, in recent months, consumers have seen a rise in inflation, gas prices, and food prices.

Rep. Jensen says in a press release, thankfully, “Noem made a public statement that she was committed to repeal the sales tax on groceries.” Now, a handful of state officials are calling to make the repeal of sales tax immediate.

“South Dakota is in a great financial position. Still, we need to remember that it’s not the role of government to hold onto the people’s money but rather to provide them with the necessities of a limited government.”

The full press release can be read below.

