Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls.

This with the goal of offering hope where people live.

A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve meals.

Tonight, Good News Church hosted their meal at Hayward Elementary.

A.J. Lefever is a volunteer coordinator through Good News Church and gives insight into the routine.

“I come and pick it up and load up the van and then I head over to school and then at school I meet the volunteers and then I get the volunteers going and them going and they’re the ones that hand out the meals,” said A.J. Lefever, Good News Church volunteer coordinator.

Nightwatch organizer, Chester DeYoung says the need for this program has skyrocketed in recent months.

“It was up to about probably in that neighborhood of eighty-five to ninety until about three months ago and that’s when it just blew up,” said Chester DeYoung, Nightwatch organizer.

They say this increase is in part due to inflationary costs.

“Unfortunately, with the cost of food and gas, people are in need of more help and so we serve an average of maybe one hundred to one-hundred and twenty-five meals but it’s slowly increasing,” said Lefever.

With a variety of people looking for support.

“It’s working families, it’s single parents, it’s elderly, it’s all kinds of different people,” said Lefever.

For a full list of locations and times for Nightwatch you can follow the links at Nightwatch | Sioux Falls Hunger

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
Flames
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
Pilot program adds 4 million dollars to bring home ownership to South Dakota Reservations
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations

Latest News

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
Opponents of slaughterhouse ordinance say odor and water quality is addressed
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
The stories within the Native American Day parade
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls