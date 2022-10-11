Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls.

This with the goal of offering hope where people live.

A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve meals.

Tonight, Good News Church hosted their meal at Hayward Elementary.

A.J. Lefever is a volunteer coordinator through Good News Church and gives insight into the routine.

“I come and pick it up and load up the van and then I head over to school and then at school I meet the volunteers and then I get the volunteers going and them going and they’re the ones that hand out the meals,” said A.J. Lefever, Good News Church volunteer coordinator.

Nightwatch organizer, Chester DeYoung says the need for this program has skyrocketed in recent months.

“It was up to about probably in that neighborhood of eighty-five to ninety until about three months ago and that’s when it just blew up,” said Chester DeYoung, Nightwatch organizer.

They say this increase is in part due to inflationary costs.

“Unfortunately, with the cost of food and gas, people are in need of more help and so we serve an average of maybe one hundred to one-hundred and twenty-five meals but it’s slowly increasing,” said Lefever.

With a variety of people looking for support.

“It’s working families, it’s single parents, it’s elderly, it’s all kinds of different people,” said Lefever.

