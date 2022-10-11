Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Texas officer acquitted of assault in fatal 2019 shooting

FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.
FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By The Associated Press and JUAN A. LOZANO
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas police officer has been acquitted on an assault charge related to the 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with a history of mental illness after the two struggled over his stun gun.

A jury on Tuesday found Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz innocent of aggravated assault by a public servant for the May 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in suburban Houston.

Prosecutors had argued Delacruz, who is Hispanic, was not justified in using deadly force against Turner, who was Black, questioning whether he had been in danger. But the officer’s attorney told jurors Delacruz feared for his life and he only shot Turner in self-defense after she used his stun gun against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Flames
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Explosion at ammunition manufacturing facility kills one in Clear Lake
Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business

Latest News

FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
There are only three cards left in the 'Chase the Ace' fundraiser. Once the Ace of Spades is...
Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ nears $275,000 in 50th week
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Pierre vs. Harrisburg volleyball
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star