Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
Flames
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
Pilot program adds 4 million dollars to bring home ownership to South Dakota Reservations
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
Former city councilor says a plant "will not happen" if it isn't in city limits at selected site
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility