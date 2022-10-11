Avera Medical Minute
Winner keeps winning playing power football

Warriors on a path back to Dakotadome for 18th time
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The most impressive high school football team this last Friday was Winner. The top team in 11-B dis-mantled #1 West Central from 11-A, scoring on the game’s first play and eventually winning 46-12. They play unbeaten M-V-P Friday in Mount Vernon with Thanksgiving table bragging rights at stake between the head coaches, Trent at Winner and Brent at M-V-P.

As for the Warriors, I had the legendary Harvey Naasz on Calling All Sports today. And he loves the fact that Trent Olson has Winner playing the same power football that has always worked for them. ”Right, there’s always adjustments and teams try all sorts of different things against us but it’s really about execution and fundamentals and playing physical football. You do those things and you’re always going to be pretty good. You’re going to be hard to beat if you do that,” says the Warriors Head Coach.

The Warriors scored on long TD runs on the first play of the game and also the second half. An 18th appearance in the dome seems very likely in November.

They play in Mount Vernon Friday night against the #3 Titans and it will be the Dakota New Now Game of the Week. Both teams are unbeaten.

