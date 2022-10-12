Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Call to Freedom CommUnity Breakfast aims to help victims of human trafficking

The event is not just a fundraiser though as organizers like Michele Treasure say it also brings awareness to human trafficking in the area.
7th annual 'CommUnity Breakfast'
7th annual 'CommUnity Breakfast'(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Call to Freedom held its first community breakfast 7 years ago they never thought it would grow to the nearly 1,200-person crowd that came out to Wednesday’s event.

The breakfast is held to help fund the Sioux Falls non-profit which supports survivors of human trafficking throughout South Dakota.

”This fundraising piece is really important because it allows us to provide some basic needs for our clients that otherwise, we can’t get through other funding sources,” Call to Freedom Director of Proga Development Ashton Ekdom said.

The event is not just a fundraiser though as organizers like Michele Treasure say it also brings awareness to human trafficking in the area.

”The most important and most impactful thing when it comes to this injustice is having community awareness, community education, and for people in our area to know what to look for, what human trafficking is, and what a human trafficker looks like,” Treasure said.

Call to Freedom’s ultimate goal is to help individuals get the services and help they need to find a new sense of normal in the community.

”It’s just really cool to see people and individuals who have gone through something so traumatic are able to heal and we can walk alongside them as they get back into the community,” Ekdom said.

The fundraiser ended at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning but organizers say there are still plenty of ways you can give through volunteering and donating.

For more information on Call to Freedom click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Explosion at ammunition manufacturing facility kills one in Clear Lake
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor

Latest News

Construction Cones
Biden-Harris administration sends South Dakota $432.35 million toward infrastructure
Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith calls for special session to repeal grocery tax
Student Taking Test
South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Windy and much colder