Call to Freedom CommUnity Breakfast aims to help victims of human trafficking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Call to Freedom held its first community breakfast 7 years ago they never thought it would grow to the nearly 1,200-person crowd that came out to Wednesday’s event.

The breakfast is held to help fund the Sioux Falls non-profit which supports survivors of human trafficking throughout South Dakota.

”This fundraising piece is really important because it allows us to provide some basic needs for our clients that otherwise, we can’t get through other funding sources,” Call to Freedom Director of Proga Development Ashton Ekdom said.

The event is not just a fundraiser though as organizers like Michele Treasure say it also brings awareness to human trafficking in the area.

”The most important and most impactful thing when it comes to this injustice is having community awareness, community education, and for people in our area to know what to look for, what human trafficking is, and what a human trafficker looks like,” Treasure said.

Call to Freedom’s ultimate goal is to help individuals get the services and help they need to find a new sense of normal in the community.

”It’s just really cool to see people and individuals who have gone through something so traumatic are able to heal and we can walk alongside them as they get back into the community,” Ekdom said.

The fundraiser ended at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning but organizers say there are still plenty of ways you can give through volunteering and donating.

