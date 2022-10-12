Extreme fire danger warnings for pockets of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A combination of environmental factors has made parts of South Dakota vulnerable to extreme wildfires.

According to the Dakota Radio News Group, drought conditions and wind gusts up to 60mph have made central South Dakota vulnerable to extreme fire danger.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., and the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for much of western and east-central South Dakota.

“We’re almost in the middle of October already, and last week we had a widespread hard frost and freeze in places that kind of killed off the vegetation that was still living out there. And so now all the vegetation, all the prairie grass, is really receptive to wildfire,” said Dr. Darren Clabo, State Fire Weather Meteorologist. “On a day like today when we have somewhat dry conditions across the state but gusts of 45 to 60 miles-per-hour, we’re looking at increased risk of fire danger.”

Clabo says a majority of South Dakota has been at some level of drought all year, especially in the west and central South Dakota, where Cheyenne River meets Missouri.

“The biggest debt’s going to be on, you know, the native grasses, especially across western South Dakota, and somewhat the pasture areas, but really the mixed grass prairie that we have. Those grasses are very, very dry,” said Clabo. “And just take a day like today when we have exceptional winds, really tips the scales for the ability to have a really big wildfire.”

The National Weather Service says very strong northwest winds spread over central and north-central South Dakota may have gusts of 50 to 60 mph. Similar conditions are predicted for Thursday, Oct. 13.

