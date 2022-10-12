Jamie Smith calls for special session to repeal grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith announced he will join the House Republican Freedom Caucus in calling for a special session to repeal the grocery tax and provide economic relief for families across the state.

Smith said he is looking to take action and repeal the grocery tax as soon as possible.

“This is an emergency, this was an emergency in 2008 when South Dakotans paid to line the government’s pockets during the recession,” said Smith. “It was an emergency in 2020 during the pandemic, and it’s an emergency now as record inflation puts pressure on our checkbooks.”

Smith said this is an issue that stands as a priority for him.

“There is no more important priority than making sure the citizens of our state have enough to eat,” said Smith.

Watch Jamie Smith’s announcement below.

