Jurors hear replay of some testimony in Alex Jones’ trial

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.(Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors are revisiting testimony from the husband of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim in the third full day of deliberations in Alex Jones’ Connecticut defamation trial.

At the jury’s request, Wednesday’s court session began with a replay of a roughly hourlong audio recording of William Sherlach’s trial testimony.

His wife, school psychologist Mary Sherlach, was killed in the 2012 shooting. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year.

The six-person jury is tasked with determining how much Jones should pay to victims’ families and an FBI agent for calling the massacre a hoax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

