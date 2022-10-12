Matchups set for state soccer championships following semi-finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The last four semi-final high school soccer matchups are finished, and the scene is set for the 2022 South Dakota State Soccer Championships.

Aberdeen Central topped Sioux Falls Lincoln 6-0 at Howard Wood Field, behind a hot start from Taryn Hettich. Harrisburg beat Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the other Girl’s Class AA semi-final, with Hailee Christiensen scoring two goals in the first half. Those two teams will face off in the Class AA championship game at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

In the Boy’s Class AA semi-finals, Rapid City Stevens overcame a slow start to beat O’Gorman 3-0 on the road behind two goals from Luther Busching. In the other semi-final, Sioux Falls Lincoln overcame a tough matchup from Brandon Valley 3-2. Those two teams will play at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Both Class A matches are already set for this weekend. In the Girl’s Class A game, West Central will play Tea Area at 1:00 p.m. Sioux Falls Christian and St. Thomas More will play in the final game of the night in the Boy’s Class A title game at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.