Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matchups set for state soccer championships following semi-finals

The last four semi-final high school soccer matchups are finished, and the scene is set for the 2022 South Dakota State Soccer Championships.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The last four semi-final high school soccer matchups are finished, and the scene is set for the 2022 South Dakota State Soccer Championships.

Aberdeen Central topped Sioux Falls Lincoln 6-0 at Howard Wood Field, behind a hot start from Taryn Hettich. Harrisburg beat Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the other Girl’s Class AA semi-final, with Hailee Christiensen scoring two goals in the first half. Those two teams will face off in the Class AA championship game at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

In the Boy’s Class AA semi-finals, Rapid City Stevens overcame a slow start to beat O’Gorman 3-0 on the road behind two goals from Luther Busching. In the other semi-final, Sioux Falls Lincoln overcame a tough matchup from Brandon Valley 3-2. Those two teams will play at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Both Class A matches are already set for this weekend. In the Girl’s Class A game, West Central will play Tea Area at 1:00 p.m. Sioux Falls Christian and St. Thomas More will play in the final game of the night in the Boy’s Class A title game at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Explosion at ammunition manufacturing facility kills one in Clear Lake
Flames
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire

Latest News

The Bison and the Jacks head into the 113th meeting between the two of them ranked first and...
South Dakota State and NDSU on collision course headed into Dakota Marker game
South Dakota State and NDSU on collision course headed into Dakota Marker game
Matchups set for state soccer championships following semi-finals
Harrisburg's Riley Christensen win State "AA" golf title as a freshman
Christensen wins State “AA” boys golf championship as a freshman