New SDSU poll released close to election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The November 8th election is less than four weeks away and new polls suggest it may be closer than expected.

The 2022 South Dakota Election Study surveyed 565 registered South Dakota voters.

It was conducted between September 28th to October 10th by a non-partisan research group.

The results were released today.

One poll for the gubernatorial race shows incumbent Governor Kristi Noem with just a 4% lead over her democratic challenger, Jamie Smith.

It also shows 14% of voters declared undecided.

This 4% lead is similar to the 2018 election when Governor Noem faced Billie Sutton

Director of the SDSU poll, David Wiltse says the polling isn’t necessarily done to predict results but to gather information on voting behavior.

“It’s not so much forecasting the election, I mean we still are a month out and if you look at these results that we have right now, there are still a lot of people who are showing some indecisiveness,” said David Wiltse, director of SDSU poll.

South Dakota resident Lori Essig says as the election gets closer, she believes many voters have their minds made up.

“I think most people in their gut, know how they’re going to vote when they walk into the voting booth. I think it’s important for all of us to really research the issues and to be prepared and to be willing to change our minds and keep our minds open,” said Lori Essig, registered voter.

Caleb Olson says he agrees, especially with this election.

“There’s definitely a side that a lot of undecided voters are leaning to this year but do research and see who you identify the most with,” said Caleb Olson, registered voter.

Wiltse says this can be attributed to the partisan nature of many voters.

“Most undecided voters and most independents, they really are partisan, they just don’t like to wave the partisan flag. They just don’t come out and tell the pollster yes, I’m democrat or yes, I’m republican,” said Wiltse.

He says while a significant percentage of voters reported being undecided, he does not believe it will have a large influence on the election.

“There’s this myth that independents are always the key, that independents decide elections, that’s not really the case,” said Wiltse.

Instead, these polls may help voters assess the landscape and encourage them to get involved.

“What it might do is encourage more people to vote, regardless of where they fall. It gives them the idea that I can make a difference,” said Essig.

SDSU also released polling information on the senate race that shows 53% with incumbent Senator John Thune.

