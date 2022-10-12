Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New skin cancer treatment technology introduced in Aberdeen

Image-Guided SRT technology offers patients a non-surgical treatment to nonmelanoma skin cancers.
Image-Guided SRT technology offers patients a non-surgical treatment to nonmelanoma skin cancers.(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

In Aberdeen, treating that skin cancer could now be easier for patients.

Aberdeen Dermatology Associates recently received South Dakota’s first installation of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy treatment, which is a non-surgical technology used for the treatment of common skin cancers.

The Image-Guided SRT uses ultrasound and radiation to more precisely treat nonmelanoma skin cancers. Dermatologist Ty Hanson says it’s a much less invasive treatment.

”First of all, there’s no anesthesia. There’s no needles. There’s no cutting, so there’s no knives. There’s no numbing to wear off. There’s no dressings to change. It really doesn’t interfere with your day or your time or your life at all,” said Dr. Hanson.

This means fewer side effects as well.

“In my other patients, in the old days, when we used just regular, traditional radiation, I saw a lot more radiation dermatitis, which is redness and scaling and flaking and sometimes you get an infection on top of all that, and sometimes, I’d have to scrape away tissue. So, that’s the nice thing about this,” said Dr. Hanson.

A study published in the Oncology and Therapy journal showed that the technology has a 99.3% cure rate.

Easier and convenient treatments are important, because according to Dr. Hanson, the rates of skin cancer diagnoses are up

”The good news is other cancers, lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, is on the decrease, but skin cancer is on the increase,” said Dr. Hanson.

Janice Perrion has had melanoma skin cancer before. Removing it left her with 13 stitches. Four weeks ago, she found another spot.

“I came in and I had a spot on my head. They took a biopsy and sent it in and it was a basal cell. They suggested this radiation. I wouldn’t have to have surgery, and I said, ‘Good. That’s what I would prefer,’” said Perrion.

Perrion travels 44 miles three times a week to get treated by the Image-Guided SRT. She says it’s much easier than going through surgical removal.

”It’s fast and you don’t feel it. There’s no feeling at all. It’s so simple and you don’t have to have them cut it out,” said Perrion.

Around 20 treatments from the Image-Guided SRT are recommended, and patients can complete them in as little as five weeks.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Explosion at ammunition manufacturing facility kills one in Clear Lake
Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members...
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Windy for Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
The 11-year-old boy, Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St / Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m.,
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police say 11-year-old boy found safe
The Pierre Police Department recently encountered counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone.
Pierre Police discover counterfeit pain relief pills laced with fentanyl