Partnership gifts corrective surgeries at Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A partnership between Sanford Health and the non-profit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts gives children access to corrective surgeries that they might not have otherwise been able to receive.

Sanford Children’s Health Initiative Director Amy Baete said the partnership allows children to receive corrective surgery for operations that may have been considered cosmetic procedures and, therefore, not covered by insurance. At times, insurance may not convert a genetic condition, such as a misshapen ear, that would be painful for a child to live with.

The partnership between the two programs allows children to have the option to receive corrective surgeries that would otherwise leave children without a solution to birth defects, genetic conditions, or scars from an accident or abuse.

