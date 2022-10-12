SDSU poll reveals South Dakotans’ views on abortion access

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota State University poll gives insight into South Dakotans’ thoughts on abortion access.

SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls. Those participating in the SDSU poll were asked to rate their beliefs on a 5-point scale ranging from “strongly oppose” to “strongly support.”

The US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade pulled the trigger on South Dakota’s strict anti-abortion laws, making abortion illegal in all circumstances except when the mother’s life is in danger. According to one nationwide survey, sixty percent of Americans think that Congress should pass a law making abortion legal nationwide.

In South Dakota, gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R, SD) and Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have opposing views regarding abortion access.

Poll results show South Dakotans are divided

The poll shows a sharp divide amongst South Dakotans surrounding their beliefs on under which circumstances women should be allowed to seek an abortion, if at all.

Approximately 46% of participants support the right to abortion in the first trimester, while 43% are opposed. However, over 74% of South Dakotans support access to abortion in instances of rape or incest, including 55% who strongly support it, whereas almost 20% are opposed. Please note numbers may not add up to 100 due to rounding.

A large majority of South Dakotan voters support the right to abortion in case of rape or incest, even though it is currently illegal under state law.

Nuanced perspectives within the Republican party

While discussing the results of the findings from the poll, those who conducted it said 65% of Republican respondents indicated support for abortion in cases of rape or incest, while 27% are opposed. Also, 13% of Republican South Dakota voters oppose abortion to save a mother’s life.

Overall, the poll results show the majority of Republicans support abortion access under the circumstances of rape and incest.

Democrats show broader support for access to abortion

According to the SDSU poll, approximately 82% of South Dakota Democrats support unregulated access to abortion in the first trimester, with only 9% opposed.

In cases of rape and incest or a threat to the mother’s health, Democrats widely supported those exceptions with 90% and 92% majorities. When asked if abortion should be “always illegal,” 88% of our Democratic respondents were opposed.

Perspectives of men and women are relatively similar

The poll’s results showed about 51% of women agree that abortion should be legal in the first trimester, while 42% are opposed. For men, these numbers were 45% and 42%, respectively. Those conducting the study say this difference is primarily due to more men being neutral on the matter.

There was also no significant gender gap regarding views on the right to abortion in case of rape or incest or when the mother’s life is in danger.

Overall results show

The results indicate that Democrats in South Dakota seem to be more solidly pro-choice. And while Republicans are generally opposed to abortion, a large majority supports access to abortion in cases of rape or incest. One’s gender also did not significantly influence their views on the matter.

The impact of a person’s views on access to abortion in terms of swaying their vote can only be determined with careful analysis after the election.

