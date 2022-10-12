Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor

According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez, had a warrant issued for his arrest in June. Officers in Minnehaha County arrested Jimenez on Tuesday, Oct. 11.(Minnehaha County Sheriffs Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers in Minnehaha County arrested a man with a warrant for three counts of sexual contact with a child under 16 years old.

According to court documents, the class 3 felony charges span years, dating back to Nov. 2019. The 26-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Israel Jimenez, was arrested by Minnehaha county officers on Oct. 11, 2022. Jimenez has a $5,000 c/s bond.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Explosion at ammunition manufacturing facility kills one in Clear Lake
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor

Latest News

States ranked on political engagement
WalletHub: South Dakota among the least politically engaged states
Sanford Guest
Partnership gifts corrective surgeries at Sanford Children’s Hospital
Construction Cones
Biden-Harris administration sends South Dakota $432.35 million toward infrastructure
7th annual 'CommUnity Breakfast'
Call to Freedom CommUnity Breakfast aims to help victims of human trafficking