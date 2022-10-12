Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers in Minnehaha County arrested a man with a warrant for three counts of sexual contact with a child under 16 years old.

According to court documents, the class 3 felony charges span years, dating back to Nov. 2019. The 26-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Israel Jimenez, was arrested by Minnehaha county officers on Oct. 11, 2022. Jimenez has a $5,000 c/s bond.

