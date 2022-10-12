Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police say 11-year-old boy found safe

The 11-year-old boy, Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St / Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m.,
The 11-year-old boy, Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St / Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m.,(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police asked for the community’s help locating a missing child, who has since been found and is safe.

UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe.

Previously: According to the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook post, the 11-year-old boy, Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St / Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m., and he is considered endangered due to his age. He was wearing a gray shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack.

Authorities ask you to call 605-367-7000 /774 if you have information on Ubbe’s location.

