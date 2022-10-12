South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states.

The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 earned an average ACT composite score of 21.5, which is above the national average of 19.8 and the highest among neighboring states.

“Kudos to school leaders, educators, and students across South Dakota,” said Tiffany Sanderson, Secretary of Education. “This achievement is one to celebrate, and it’s reflective of the teaching and learning that goes on every day in our schools.”

When taking the ACT, students can choose which postsecondary institutions they want to send their scores to. The top 10 schools identified to receive scores were all South Dakota institutions.

“Our students are overwhelmingly looking to South Dakota universities and technical colleges for that next step in their education,” said Sanderson. “That’s good news for business, communities, and the future of our state.”

Nationally, the score for public school students fell slightly from 20.3 in 2021 to 19.8 in 2022, while South Dakota’s public school average of 21.6 stayed steady.

“That tells me South Dakota’s commitment to maintaining face-to-face instruction during the pandemic was the right one to support continued student learning,” Sanderson said.

The ACT composite score reflects sub-scores in English, math, reading, and science. For more information, visit ACT’s website at act.org.

