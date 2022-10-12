Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota State and NDSU on collision course headed into Dakota Marker game

The Bison and the Jacks head into the 113th meeting between the two of them ranked first and second in the nation, respectively.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits brushed off a slow start last Saturday against South Dakota in Brookings, as the Jacks kept things rolling in their season with a 28-3 win over the Coyotes. That sets up a collision course with North Dakota State, in what may be one of the highest stakes Dakota Marker game yet.

The Bison and the Jacks head into the game ranked first and second in the nation, respectively. South Dakota State won last year’s edition of the Dakota Marker 27-19 in Brookings. This year’s winner will not only be taking home the Marker itself but first place in the Missouri Valley and the top ranking in the nation.

The importance of this matchup isn’t lost on the players. Jackrabbit Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said though they’ll need to stay focused while soaking everything in.

“I think you have to enjoy the moment, but you can’t let the environment and the importance of the game get you out of zone. Our mental performance coach does a phenomenal job of walking those guys through that, and giving them a picture of what’s going to happen.” Stiegelmeier said.

This Saturday’s match between the two teams will be the 113th meeting, but only the first time that the two will face each other as the top-ranked teams in the FCS. Overall in the Dakota Marker game, the Bison lead the series 10 wins to eight.

