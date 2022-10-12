WalletHub: South Dakota among the least politically engaged states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a WalletHub study, South Dakota is among the states with the least political engagement in the nation.

A record 155 million Americans voted in 2020, however that number still only accounts for 66.8% of eligible voters. Since then, there has been a decline in voter turnout.

Among developed nations, the U.S. is rank 30 of 35 when it comes to voter turnout. WalletHub says that’s no surprise, considering many states don’t emphasize civic education in their schools. Large proportions of the public fail even simple knowledge tests, such as knowing whether one’s state requires identification in order to vote.

Important factors affecting participation

But of the factors that affect participation rates, income is an important one, with implications on both voter turnout and public policy. In the 2020 election, only 47.1% of registered voters with family incomes of under $10,000 voted. In comparison, 84.8% of those with family incomes of $150,000 or more voted.

With Election Day close at hand, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on ten key indicators of political engagement. They range from the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election to total political contributions per adult population.

WalletHub rankings by state

With a score of one equalling the most politically engaged and 50 signifying the least politically engaged state, South Dakota ranked #47.

According to the study, Maryland is the most politically engaged state, and Arkansas is the least politically engaged state.

