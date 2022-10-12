Windy and much colder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have multiple wind and fire alerts across our region lasting through the rest of today, including Red Flag Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and Wind Advisories.

We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s around the region. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph will be possible, so make sure you have both hands on the steering wheel while driving today! There’s a very slight chance we could see a stray or spotty shower later today but we should stay relatively dry around the region.

Breezy conditions will linger for Thursday along with sunshine. We’ll only be in the mid to upper 50s for highs on Thursday. By Friday, we’ll get back to the lower to mid 60s with sunshine. The wind will finally die down quite a bit by that point.

Heading into this weekend, we’ll stay dry with highs warming to the 60s for Saturday, but falling to the 50s by Sunday. Early next week, highs will start off in the 50s before the mid 60s return by the middle of next week.

