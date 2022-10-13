13th Annual Paint the Plows event offers family-friendly activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will offer a variety of family-friendly interactive events, including an opportunity to ride a snowplow to school.

The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will display 17 snowplows painted by area students this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The plows will be on exhibit at the parking lot at 6th St. and Phillips Ave., just south of the Levitt Shell.

During the event, there will be snowplows available for the public to paint and also an opportunity to sign up to win a ride to school in a snowplow. The Paint the Plows program is open to elementary, middle, junior high, and high schools within Sioux Falls. The students, their friends, family, and the public are welcome to attend and vote for their favorite painted plow. Participation certificates will be delivered to the schools the following week.

Voting will be open online at SiouxFalls.Org/PTP, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The top two plows will be featured in the Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 25.

“Our team is extremely excited to bring Paint the Plows to our downtown for the second straight year. The local youth put a lot of time and energy into painting the plows and want you all to see the amazing work. We hope to see you on Saturday,” said Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager for the City of Sioux Falls.

More information about how the plow painting is organized

The Street Division primes the plows, and the schools and organizations supply the paint. The participants receive the plows approximately one week after the start of school and complete their works of art one week prior to the display.

The City’s disclaimer

The City of Sioux Falls does not censor the content or any viewpoints on the artwork. Any messages or views expressed are not those of the City nor endorsed by the City.

