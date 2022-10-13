Another windy day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have multiple wind and fire alerts across our region lasting through the rest of today including Red Flag Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and Wind Advisories.

Thursday is setting up to be another cool and windy day across the region. Wind gusts will be in between 40 and 50 mph again across the region. The cooler air will stay in place with highs for most of us in the 50s. It’s possible we see a few low 60s out west. The wind will start to ease up a bit heading into this evening.

On Friday, the wind will still be breezy with sustained speeds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts around and exceeding 30 mph at times. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. The weekend will bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures as highs will only get into the 50s across the area and overnight lows in some cases will fall to the mid to upper 20s.

Next week, we’ll start to warm up again into the 60s and even some 70s for highs in central and western South Dakota.

