Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl

New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in...
New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in city's history.(NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York investigators said they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history.

Officials announced Wednesday they seized more than 300,000 pills and more than 20 pounds of powder.

Together, the drugs have a street value of more than $9 million.

Police said two people have been charged.

Last week, authorities seized 15,000 pills as part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking operation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
White House aims to speed up pace of building infrastructure