Could drought conditions impact pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pheasant and quail season is right around the corner, but could this year’s drought conditions have an impact on the birds?

The drought played a role in last year’s season due to the lack of timely rains.

District conservation officer supervisor, Jeremy Rakowicz says this year, the dry conditions could have less of an impact than last year.

“Last year we had that bad drought, it killed a lot of the insects, and a lot of the young ones didn’t survive. Where this year we had enough moisture, where there were enough insects and there was actually a pretty good hatch of pheasants this year,” said Jeremy Rakowicz, district conservation officer supervisor.

Matt Morlock, state coordinator for SD Pheasants Forever says this was due to timely rains

“We got rain at the right times this year, we didn’t get a lot of rain and we’re still in a drought, but we did get some rain spread out sporadically which produced grasshoppers and other insects which helps our chicks survive,” said Matt Morlock, state coordinator for SD Pheasants Forever.

He says those planning to head out can expect to see birds despite obstacles in the drier regions of the state.

“Last year the state harvested one-million birds, so I think we’re going to have another great year, a lot better than last year. There’s going to be some challenges again because in the Southern half of the state with that drought, a lot of the CRP land and CREP land got hayed again. Producers needed that hay again for livestock production,” said Morlock.

And with dry conditions and high winds, Rakowicz cautions hunters to keep safety at the top of their minds.

“People need to be really careful this coming weekend, it’s dry everywhere so there’s going to be a huge fire danger. Driving through the fields, driving through those grassier areas, those vehicles that go through there, they can start fires. So just be aware of that,” said Rakowicz.

Pheasant and quail season opener starts this weekend and goes through January.

