Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DOE released 2021-2021 South Dakota public school report card

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Education released the 2021-22 Report Card, showing South Dakota schools remained stable even through the hardships of the pandemic.

The report analyzes schools’ performance on a variety of standard metrics to gauge their progress.

“This year’s Report Card shows a pattern of holding steady through turbulent times,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “That’s remarkable, considering the challenges schools have faced these last two years, and it’s a reflection of South Dakota’s commitment to prioritize face-to-face learning.”

The report showed that, compared to student performance in the 2018-19 school year, in 2021-22, more than 75% of school districts stayed on par with or improved proficiency rates in English language arts and math even though the attendance rate went decreased to 86%. There were also stable or slightly improved on-time graduation rates for 88% of schools.

Even though there has been a noticeable increase in performance and graduation rates despite the decrease in attendance, the state is working to combat absenteeism through a public awareness campaign. The campaign advises students and their families on the long-term benefits of regular school attendance.

Free tutoring available

To supplement local efforts to improve student learning coming out of the pandemic, the Department of Education and Board of Regents recently launched the Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program. The free service provides K-12 students with individualized support outside of the school day.

“Bottom line: We’re grateful for the South Dakota educators, school leaders, and school board members who committed early on in the pandemic to do right by their students,” Sanderson said. “The experience impacted each learner differently, and we appreciate educators’ continued efforts to address each student’s individual needs.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

This Saturday Brookings will host the 2nd annual Fall Family Festival.
Brookings 2nd annual Fall Family Festival promotes fun at the museum
Swatting at Lincoln High
Police: Lincoln High the latest target in ‘swatting calls’ sweeping across the nation
The Stampede play Fargo in their home opener on Saturday.
Stampede play home opener on Saturday
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Another windy day