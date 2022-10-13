DOE released 2021-2021 South Dakota public school report card

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Education released the 2021-22 Report Card, showing South Dakota schools remained stable even through the hardships of the pandemic.

The report analyzes schools’ performance on a variety of standard metrics to gauge their progress.

“This year’s Report Card shows a pattern of holding steady through turbulent times,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “That’s remarkable, considering the challenges schools have faced these last two years, and it’s a reflection of South Dakota’s commitment to prioritize face-to-face learning.”

The report showed that, compared to student performance in the 2018-19 school year, in 2021-22, more than 75% of school districts stayed on par with or improved proficiency rates in English language arts and math even though the attendance rate went decreased to 86%. There were also stable or slightly improved on-time graduation rates for 88% of schools.

Even though there has been a noticeable increase in performance and graduation rates despite the decrease in attendance, the state is working to combat absenteeism through a public awareness campaign. The campaign advises students and their families on the long-term benefits of regular school attendance.

Free tutoring available

To supplement local efforts to improve student learning coming out of the pandemic, the Department of Education and Board of Regents recently launched the Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program. The free service provides K-12 students with individualized support outside of the school day.

“Bottom line: We’re grateful for the South Dakota educators, school leaders, and school board members who committed early on in the pandemic to do right by their students,” Sanderson said. “The experience impacted each learner differently, and we appreciate educators’ continued efforts to address each student’s individual needs.”

