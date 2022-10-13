DWU edges Dakota State in 5-set thriller in college volleyball in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State (S.D.) met with nationally-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) for round two this season Wednesday evening at DSU Fieldhouse (DWU won the first meeting last month in Mitchell, S.D. in five sets). The Trojans saved three match points in the deciding set but fell short to the Tigers in another instant five-set thriller in the annual Dig Pink volleyball match. Set scores were 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-10, and 16-14.

It was the second time this season that the match went to five sets. Dakota State dropped their overall record to 13-13. Dakota Wesleyan, which rose five spots to No. 10 in the latest NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll Wednesday morning, raised their overall record to 17-4.

DWU won the junior varsity match in three sets (19-25, 25-20, 28-26).

Jenna Frank did the Dig Pink honorary first serve prior to the match in memory of her father Steve. Peyton Groft also was recognized prior to the match as the all-time digs leader at Dakota State, along with the previous record holder by Sonja Gasca (Kamrud).

The Trojans face another nationally ranked team next Wednesday as they begin their second half portion of the North Star Athletic Association schedule. DSU heads to their traveling partner No. 15 Bellevue (Neb.) at Gordon Lozier Athletic Center with a 6 p.m. first serve.

(10) Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 3, Dakota State (S.D.) 2 – FINAL (25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-10, 16-14)

The Tigers raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set, including five straight points after the Trojans grabbed a 1-0 lead

Trailing 14-9, DSU used a 4-0 scoring run to cut DWU’s lead to 14-13 capped by Brooklyn Grage ’s kill.

At 17-16, Dakota Wesleyan pulled away by closing the first set with an 8-2 run highlighted by a pair of kills from Mariah Gloe and Mackenzie Miller.

DWU outhit DSU 15-10 in the first set.

Dakota Wesleyan used another fast start in the second set, sprinting to a 7-2 lead. The Trojans rallied back to tie at 14-14 after an attack error by the Tigers.

After falling behind 16-14, Dakota State went on a monstrous 10-2 scoring run to set up a set point opportunity at 24-18.

An attack error by the Tigers secured the second set victory for the Trojans at 25-19, evening the match score at 1-1.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second set with DSU hitting .114 (10 kills with 5 errors in 44 swings) and DWU with a .059 hitting percentage (11 kills with 8 errors in 51 attempts).

With Dakota Wesleyan leading 9-6, Dakota State roared with a 13-3 outburst – including seven straight points – to earn a 19-12 lead capped by a block from Riley Grandpre and Hannah Viet

The Tigers rallied back within two points on three different occasions (20-18, 21-19, and 24-22.

Grage and Viet recorded a block to close the third set at 25-22, giving DSU a 2-1 match lead.

DWU smashed 18 kills in the third set and hit .179 (8 errors in 56 attempts). DSU had 16 kills and hit .211 (4 errors in 57 swings).

The Tigers kicked off the fourth straight by scoring four straight points and open with a 9-2 lead, forcing the Trojans to call a timeout.

Dakota State could get no closer than five points at 13-8 after three straight errors by Dakota Wesleyan.

Coming off from the timeout, the Tigers closed the fourth set with a 12-2 scoring run to force the fifth and deciding set after a 25-10 victory.

DWU outhit DSU 12-4 in the fourth set. The Tigers hit .175 (5 errors in 40 swings) and held the Trojans to negative .105 hitting percentage (4 kills with 8 errors in 38 attempts).

Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan ignited their offense firepower in the deciding set, where the team combined for 26 kills, with just one attack errors in 66 attempts.

The Trojans and the Tigers went through a back-and-forth battle in the fifth set with four ties and a lead change. At 11-10, DWU went on a 3-1 scoring run to set up a match point opportunity at 14-11 after a kill by Emily Dale.

DSU saved three match points with a kill by Grandpre and Sydney Schell followed by a ball handling error by the Tigers. The fifth set was tied at 14-14.

Dale smashed a kill to give DWU their fourth match point opportunity at 15-14. An attack error by the Trojans allowed the Tigers to secure a thrilling 16-14 victory in the deciding set.

Dakota Wesleyan hit .452 (14 kills in 31 swings) compared to Dakota State .314 hitting percentage (12 kills with 1 error in 35 attempts).

Schell registered a double-double of 17 kills and 20 digs for DSU. Grage added 14 kills and four blocks. Madalyn Groft was one kill shy of recording a triple-double with 21 set assists, 12 digs, and 9 kills.

Maddi Langerock produced a double-double of 22 set assists and 15 digs for the Trojans.

Peyton Groft collected 37 digs for the Trojans, increasing her career digs to 2,198 digs. She also had two service aces. VonnaGail Schlechter tallied 20 digs.

Grandpre had five kills and four blocks for Dakota State. Viet added a match-high eight blocks.

Ady Dwight smashed a match-high 24 kills for DWU. She also had six blocks. Dale added 14 kills and hit .438. Gloe had a double-double of 13 kills and 24 digs. Miller had 11 kills.

Madeline Else registered a match-high 62 set assists for the Tigers. She posted a double-double with 18 digs. She had four blocks.

Hanna Reiff led Dakota Wesleyan’s defense with 43 digs. Tya Weiderman added 18 digs. Callie Slagter added 16 digs.

DWU outhit DSU 70-52 in the match. The Tigers hit .187 (27 attack errors in 230 swings) compared to the Trojans .111 hitting percentage (27 errors in 226 attempts).

Dakota State was perfect at the serving line, making all 92 serves with two service aces. Dakota Wesleyan was 98.1 percent at the serving line with two aces and two errors in 107 attempts.

A total of 248 digs combined by both teams were registered, with the Tigers recording 133 digs and the Trojans with 115 digs.

Dakota State had 12 blocks (2 solo, 20 assists). Dakota Wesleyan recorded nine team blocks (1 solo, 16 assists).

Match recap courtesy Dakota State Athletics

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.