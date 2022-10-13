Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Empire Mall to host annual Mall-O-Ween event

.
.(Oliver Kramm / EyeEm | Getty Images/EyeEm)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -  The Empire Mall announced it would host its annual spooktacular event, Mall-O-Ween, for local trick-or-treaters and their families on Monday, Oct. 31.

The Empire Mall celebrates Halloween with its yearly Mall-O-Ween event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to sport their best Halloween costumes and hunt The Empire Mall in search of candy. The fun kicks off in Center Court, where trick-or-treaters will receive candy and a map of participating retailers and restaurants.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

An example of paint the plow
13th Annual Paint the Plows event offers family-friendly activities
Pheasant and quail season is right around the corner, but could this year's drought conditions...
Upcoming pheasant season looking promising for hunters
medical generic
Avera Medical Minute: Becoming a responsible patient
Sanford Health Logo
Sanford Health hosts Boo to the Flu events