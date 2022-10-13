The Empire Mall to host annual Mall-O-Ween event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced it would host its annual spooktacular event, Mall-O-Ween, for local trick-or-treaters and their families on Monday, Oct. 31.

The Empire Mall celebrates Halloween with its yearly Mall-O-Ween event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to sport their best Halloween costumes and hunt The Empire Mall in search of candy. The fun kicks off in Center Court, where trick-or-treaters will receive candy and a map of participating retailers and restaurants.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.