High-scoring Harrisburg girls soccer team plays for State “AA” title Saturday against Aberdeen

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a year for the Harrisburg girls soccer team. A near-perfect season has them in Saturday’s title game against the only team they lost to all season, the talented Golden Eagles of Aberdeen Central.

Zach Borg has more on what’s made this such a special and unique campaign for the high-scoring Tigers.

Critics of soccer often cite lack of scoring as a reason the sport is “boring”. “It’s not always 5-0 but if you play good soccer I feel like you can get up to that.” Harrisburg Junior Jaylee Hofer says.

The girls at Harrisburg take offense to that by going on the offensive. “We don’t try to force anything but, as soon as we score one, it’s kind of like putting gas in a tank. We just kind of keep going after that.” Harrisburg Junior Hailee Christensen says.

The Tigers tank has been full most of the season with 92 goals in their 17 games, an average of five per contest. “It’s building up to game 15 and confidence in scoring comes with scoring.” Harrisburg Head Coach Eric Christensen says.

The frenzied pace started two years with Tiger coach Eric Christensen borrowing a college football team’s signature phrase for his futbol team. “Maybe somebody could say we stole it from PJ Fleck and Minnesota. It’s kind of “Row the Boat”, that we’re all in the boat together and we all got to do the best of our abilities to find success. On the night that we select the players that go on (the team) they all get an oar and every year it’s got a different saying on it.” Eric says.

And it takes them from a boat to a board. “Just like a puzzle every piece needs to connect a certain way. And on a boat you need to be able to row in sync with everyone else.” Hailee says. “We can’t be selfish, it’s got to be a whole team thing.” Jaylee says.

Two of the biggest pieces, Hailee Christensen and Jaylee Hofer, returned after missing their sophomore year with injuries. They lead the Tigers with 34 and 21 goals respectively, with 12 other players on the roster also finding the back of the net. “What’s unique this year is the girls have really learned the importance of ball movement, building the ball out of the back. When we’re patient and moving the ball, goals happen.” Eric says.

We’ll find out on Saturday if this brand of soccer can win a state title when the Tigers face Aberdeen, the only team that’s beaten and shut them out this season. “If we want to win the State Championship it’s going to take more than one person to do it, it’s going to take a whole entire team.” Hofer says.

Sink or succeed, the Tigers won’t lack excitement!

In Harrisburg, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

