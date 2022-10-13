Hydro Pledges $150,000 toward construction of First Dakota Soccer Park

Avera Medical Minute
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced a $150,000 pledge from Hydro toward the First Dakota Soccer Park. Hydro will be a named field sponsor at the park.

“This project is about building better futures for our kids, and that is something all of us at Hydro support wholeheartedly. The kind of skills kids learn from team sports are the same skills they need to succeed in manufacturing or any kind of business,” said Jeff Loecker, Hydro Yankton Plant Manager. “Our growth depends on this community and its future leaders, so we are very proud to support this new youth soccer park.”

The fundraising campaign for the project is $2.5 million. It will include the Ness Championship Field, six additional fields, and a comfort station that will include restrooms, concessions, and an athletic training room.

“Hydro’s $150,000 pledge of support to the First Dakota Soccer Park has helped us surpass our fundraising goal for the project,” said Sondra Jensen, YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair. “We are so grateful for their support and to all of the businesses, organizations, individuals, and our community for making this project a success.”

Construction on the First Dakota Soccer Park is underway, with an anticipated completion date of later this year.

