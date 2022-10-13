Avera Medical Minute
Missing GA toddler believed to be dead, according to police

By WTOC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have confirmed that they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead.

CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton’s family.

Police say they have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in in his disappearance and death.

Police say that no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a news conference tomorrow to give more details and to answer questions.

