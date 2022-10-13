Avera Medical Minute
Noem receives a ‘C’ in tax and spending Biennial Fiscal Report

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CATO Institute’s Governor Report Card rates U.S. governors on their tax and spending records, and Gov. Kristi Noem received a “C.”

The CATO Institute is considered a libertarian think tank, “Our mission is to originate, disseminate, and advance solutions based on the principles of individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and peace.”

CATO’S 16th biennial fiscal report card examined state budget actions since 2020 using statistical data to grade the governors on their tax and spending records. The governors who restrained taxes and spending received higher grades; those who substantially increased taxes and spending received lower grades.

In the report, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a “C,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds received an “A,” Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts received an “A,” and Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz received an “F.” For a complete map of the governor’s scores across the state, visit CATO.Org.

The report looked into the governor’s spending choices and recent policies. According to the report, 21 states cut individual or corporate income tax rates since 2020, and about 20 states have provided one‐time tax rebates. Some states have expanded marijuana, gaming, and online sales tax revenues. The think tank also looks at trends where those living in high‐tax states have tended to move to low‐tax states.

CATO applauds states that have built large “rainy day funds” to support their state if the U.S. economy continues to stagnate. Those who created the report advise governors to focus on pursuing growth‐enhancing reforms such as income tax rate cuts.

