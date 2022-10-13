Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

October 12th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Football, Tennis and Golf
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... How about Iowa-Bound Zach Lutmer spinning away from pressure and running 50 yards for a touchdown as Central Lyon-GLR remain perfect with a dominant win over Sheldon.

Play #4... This combo was terrific at Howard Wood Field Friday night for Brandon Valley. Lucas Slack to Dylan Langerock made some highlight connections for scores in a narrow loss to Lincoln.

At #3, it was a pair of “Beast Mode” runs in college football. Landon Freeman in USF’s win to stay unbeaten over SMSU. And how about Isiah Davis of the Jackrabbits who scored 3 times in the win over the Coyotes. But this one simply made you go wow!

Our 2nd best play this week goes to Kara Weiss of Pierre who won the 2nd flight championship in the State “A” tennis tournament and helped the Governors to the team title.

The #1 also is shared. Keeton Newborg of Tea Area won the State “A” golf crown in Aberdeen. And freshman Riley Christensen of Harrisburg won the State “AA” in Mitchell, finishing in style with this birdie putt.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

High-scoring Harrisburg girls soccer team makes State "AA" championship Saturday against Aberdeen
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 12th
DWU edges Dakota State in 5-set thriller in college volleyball in Madison
DWU edges Dakota State in 5-set thriller in college volleyball