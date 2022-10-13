Police: Lincoln High the latest target of ‘swatting calls’ sweeping across the nation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police received a call saying there was an active shooter at Lincoln High School, only to discover the call was a hoax. Authorities say multiple schools across the nation have received similar ”swatting calls.”

Sioux Falls police say the call came in around 8:30 a.m., and police, sheriffs, and federal agents immediately responded to the scene. Students were told to shelter-in-place, meaning all exterior doors are secured, and no one is allowed in or out of the building. The on-site Lincoln High resource officer checked the building and did not find any suspicious behavior. Authorities thoroughly checked the school and did not find any threat to the student or staff’s safety.

Detectives are working to identify the source of the call, which appears to have come out of the area.

A message from Dr. Jane Stavem, Superintendent, and Dave Osterquist, SFSD Safety Coordinator, was sent to parents briefing them on the events that took place. The message said the swatting attempts are taking place across the country with the intent of tieing up law enforcement resources. The letter said the work by responding personnel worked efficiently and ended by saying the safety of students and staff will always be a priority.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens discusses in the video below how officers responded to the scene and what detectives are doing to identify the person behind the “swatting call.”

