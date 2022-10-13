Police: Suspect crashes into Sioux Falls patrol car ending a high-speed chase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported that a suspect crashed into a patrol vehicle, led a high-speed chase, and then crashed again before fleeing police on foot.

Authorities say the attempted traffic stop began on the west side of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon. The suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle before leading a multi-agency pursuit through the city. Eventually, the suspect crashed on the northeast side of Sioux Falls and fled officers on foot. Authorities believe the suspect is a parole absconder.

Authorities will provide an update once the suspect has been found.

