Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Runner helps unconscious teammate across the finish line

A senior at Grace Christian helped his unconscious teammate cross the finish line of a cross country meet after his body started to fail him. (Source: KTUU)
By Austin Sjong and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – A student-athlete in Alaska is getting accolades for showing sportsmanship at a state championship cross-country meet.

When a teammate’s body started to give out just a few meters from the finish line, Grace Christian senior Geremu Daggett went back to help him.

The Division II state boys cross-country running championship race started just like any other race. Athletes from schools across Alaska pushed through the muddy conditions on the trails in hopes of helping their teams capture a state championship.

“The mindset our coach always gives us is that, ‘You are a sprinter now.’ That’s what she tells us,” sophomore runner Colton Merriner told KTUU of the end of the race. “I have 200 meters left, you know, everything I have. This is it. And in my mind, I didn’t even consider the possibility that I would not be able to finish.”

Just a few meters away from the finish line, Merriner’s body started to fail him, and his legs began to stumble.

“I was pushing him and then I started getting ahead, but I kept looking back just to make sure he was right next to me on that heel and right before the finish, I kept looking. So I saw him fall, and I’m like, ‘If I cross this finish line, I can’t go back and help my teammate,’” Daggett said.

Daggett had run most of the race with Merriner and stopped inches away from the finish line to turn back and help his friend.

“In the moment, I didn’t have time to think about rules or whatever. I just helped him up — well, more dragged him across the finish line,” Daggett said.

The two finished the race together, with Daggett pulling his unconscious teammate’s left arm.

The on-site medical teams at the meet later told Merriner that he was unresponsive for two minutes, with a heart rate of 180 for around 30 minutes.

Merriner was OK after a trip to the hospital to receive fluids intravenously.

Since Merriner didn’t cross the finish line under his own power, his individual race time was disqualified.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Sioux Falls Police
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - A statement Thursday issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention...
Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones