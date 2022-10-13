Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Health hosts Boo to the Flu events

Sanford Health Logo
Sanford Health Logo(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several Sanford Health clinics in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg will hold vaccine events throughout the month of October so that families can say boo to the flu. Flu shots and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinics.

According to a press release from Sanford Health, children six months and older and accompanying adults are encouraged to get their vaccines to protect themselves and the people around them. The CDC recommends annual flu vaccines for everyone six months and older, especially those at higher risk of complications, including pregnant women, older adults, and young children.

The following locations will hold a vaccine event:

Sanford Children’s MB2 ClinicOct. 17 & 27

  • 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome as well. Patients can schedule an appointment through My Sanford Chart or by calling (605) 328-7800. Patients will need to enter through the MB3 entrance because of construction in the area.

Sanford Children’s 26th & Sycamore ClinicOct. 22

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • No appointment is necessary so that patients can walk in.

Sanford 32nd & Ellis ClinicOct. 29

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome as well. Patients can schedule an appointment through My Sanford Chart or by calling (605) 312-3000.

Sanford Harrisburg ClinicOct. 28

  • 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • This event will coincide with the Business Trick or Treat happening the same day.
  • Appointments are recommended for a vaccine, but walk-ins are welcome as well. Patients can schedule an appointment through My Sanford Chart or by calling (605) 213-9700.

Costumes are welcome during any of the vaccine events. For more information on the flu vaccine, visit SanfordHealth.org.

