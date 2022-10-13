SDSU Poll: South Dakotans Split on Access to Abortion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University released polling data Wednesday that indicates a majority of South Dakotans are in favor of the right to choose, especially when the mother’s health is at risk, or there is a case of rape or incest.

The research is the second wave of polling data released by SDSU this week regarding voter issues in South Dakota. The study was conducted between September 28th and October 10th from a pool of 565 registered voters.

The results of the SDSU poll show that South Dakotans are sharply divided on the issue of abortion, mostly along party lines.

Approximately 46% of participants support the right to abortion in the first trimester, while 43% are opposed.

South Dakota Right to Life Executive Director Dale Bartscher says the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in June was a victory for the pro-life movement.

“Here on the pro-life front we’re winning, we believe, we’re winning the science, we’re winning the hearts and the minds of reasonable open-minded persons of every generation,” Bartscher said.

He says South Dakota values life.

“South Dakota Right to Life’s aim is not to ban abortion, but rather we aim to protect defenseless human beings from conception to natural death, we’re all about affirming life,” Bartscher said.

However, when it comes to extenuating circumstances, the data is much more one-sided.

An 84% supermajority of voters support exceptions in cases where the mother’s health or life is in jeopardy, which is the current law in South Dakota. And, 74% of South Dakotans surveyed support access to abortion in instances of rape or incest, even though it is currently illegal under state law.

“It’s pretty obvious that the people of South Dakota don’t support our existing law right now when it comes to abortion,” Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, said.

Dakotans for Health is a local healthcare advocacy group. The organization is leading an effort to codify Roe v. Wade in the state.

Broadly speaking, Republicans have a much more nuanced set of preferences on abortion policy. Whereas, Democrats are more straight-lined on the issue.

Weiland says the voter-initiated amendment his organization is bringing forward reflects the majority of South Dakotans.

“I firmly believe in letting the people decide this issue,” Weiland said. “It’s a very personal decision that a woman has to make, and it should be up to the people to make that decision, not the elected class of South Dakota.”

To get that amendment on the 2024 ballot, Weiland says it must get 60,000 signatures.

November 5th, Dakotans for Health will be holding a petition drive. It will be held at the Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls at 10 a.m.

As for South Dakota Right to Life, they encourage voters to check out their website for more information on resources to support women going through unplanned pregnancies.

