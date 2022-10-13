Upcoming pheasant season looking promising for hunters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- With pheasant season beginning on Saturday, hunters are flocking to the region and the biggest question is how the season will play out?

The weather as of late has been very dry with little to no rainfall along with a mix of warm and chilly temperatures, but pheasant hunters shouldn’t be too concerned about that.

According to Pheasants Forever, the upcoming season is poised to look pretty good in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, and really most of the Upper Midwest.

While last season wasn’t all that bad, this year is projected to be better despite the dry and warm conditions as of late.

The reason for that is in large part due to the timely rainfall and seasonable temperatures we saw during the Spring months, and in South Dakota’s case, the lack of snow this past Winter and the timely rains have created for good nesting habits.

You can click the link here to check out the projections for the upcoming season from Pheasants Forever.

