USD & former offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke part ways

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota and quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke have mutually agreed to part ways with the school accepting his resignation per the athletic department.

It ends a professional association with USD head football coach Bob Nielson that dated back to the pair’s time at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Schlafke played quarterback for the Bulldogs from 2005-2008. In 2008 he teamed with Nielson, who had returned to the head coaching position after spending four years as UMD’s athletic director, to lead the Bulldogs to a 15-0 season and NCAA Division Two National Championship. All told Schlafke was a captain for three years and a four year starter who amassed a 33-14 record.

After assistant coaching stints at Southern Illinois and Montana Tech, Schlafke joined his former head coach at Western Illinois when Nielson made the jump to FCS as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Within three years the Leathernecks went from the bottom of the Missouri Valley Football Conference to a playoff bid.

South Dakota hired Nielson away following the 2015 season and he brought Schlafke with him in the same role to Vermillion. In five of the previous six seasons USD had an offense ranked in the top five of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, leading the Valley in passing offense from 2017 through 2019. He had previously coached all-conference quarterbacks Chris Streveler and Austin Simmons at USD and Sean McGuire while at WIU.

Despite that prior success the Coyotes stumbled out of the gate to begin the 2022 season. South Dakota managed just seven total points in their first two losses at Kansas State and Montana. In the week leading up to USD’s September 17th home game with Cal Poly, Nielson took over play calling duties, effectively demoting Schlafke.

Though South Dakota did defeat Cal Poly 38-21, the offensive struggles returned in 34-17 and 28-3 losses to North Dakota State and South Dakota State. The Coyotes rank last in the conference in points per game (13), tenth out of eleven teams in total yards per game (288.2) and eighth in passing yards per game (155.4).

South Dakota visits Illinois State on Saturday at 2:00 PM.

