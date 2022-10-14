Aberdeen welcomes hunters with traditional pheasant sandwich

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Almost 80 years ago, volunteers from the local Red Cross chapter began serving pheasant sandwiches to World War II soldiers traveling through the Milwaukee depot in Aberdeen, and that tradition still lives on.

Aberdeen was along the main route of the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul railroad line. Many soldiers traveled east and west on the trains heading to basic training camps in the 1940s. Back then, the military didn’t provide food for the traveling soldiers.

In 1943, Aberdeen Mayor O.M. Tiffany asked the local chapter of the Red Cross to open a canteen to provide food for the troops. The trains only stopped for 30 minutes, and in that time, volunteers from Brown County and surrounding regions helped serve 100 soldiers at once.

The pheasant sandwiches were created because, unlike most items during World War II, the birds weren’t rationed.

”At that time, pheasants were not limited. So, the hunters could go out and shoot as many as they could, but bullets and shot were rationed. So, you had to be a very good shot, which I’m sure they took great pride in,” said Dacotah Prairie Museum Director Patricia Kendall.

The pheasants were donated to the canteen and prepared into sandwiches by the volunteers, thus it was given the nickname of the ‘Pheasant Canteen.’

”The Pheasant Canteen actually lasted two-and-a-half years, so 1943 until March of 1946. They served over 500,000 troops that came through,” said Kendall.

Even after World War II ended, many remembered the pheasant sandwiches.

“A lot of people remembered being at The Pheasant Canteen later in life, and would fondly recall and sent thank-you letters and years later, would remember the pheasant salad sandwiches that they had in Aberdeen, South Dakota,” said Kendall.

Two decades ago, the pheasant sandwiches were brought back. Now, they’re served to hunters arriving at the Aberdeen Regional Airport for pheasant season opener.

The Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares and serves the sandwiches, but it was those who lived through the war that revived the tradition.

“Actually, it was originally started by a group of volunteers that were World War II veterans themselves, some of them, or they would help make the sandwiches back in World War II. So, it’s really cool that we carry on that tradition,” said Katherine Grandstrand, Event Planning and Marketing Coordinator for the Visitors Bureau.

The Visitors Bureau prepared over 200 sandwiches this week, enough for the two 50-passenger planes that come into Aberdeen each day. The planes arriving on Thursday and Friday were at capacity, carrying hunters from across the nation.

”It’s crazy and it’s fun to watch, because everybody is really excited to get off the plane. They’re ready to be off the plane, because some of them, they’re coming from Alabama or Florida or South Carolina,” said Grandstrand.

The recipe for the pheasant sandwiches, which is listed below, is still being prepared just as it was in 1943.

Pheasant Salad

Cook one pheasant, strip meat from bones and chop finely

add: six chopped hard cooked eggs, five finely chopped carrots, one good-sized onion, finely chopped and five large pieces of celery, finely chopped

Season with salt and pepper. Mix together well. Add real mayonnaise until desired consistency is reached. Chill. Serve as a dip, spread, or use as a sandwich filling.

