Band director named 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson announced the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year at a banquet at the Drifters Event Center.

A statewide panel of educators selected a band director in the Deuel School District who teaches grades 5 through 12, Alyssa Cassels, as the 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year. She strives to instill a sense of personal responsibility in her students and uses community engagement to promote school pride in the band program. Cassels was among five regional finalists, according to a press release from the Department of Education.

“Alyssa is a proud homegrown teacher,” said Sanderson. “Over this coming year, she will serve as an advocate for teachers and students across South Dakota. Hearing her story about returning to teach in the school district she grew up in is inspiring and will spark interest in our next generation of educators.”

Cassels has grown the band program ever since she began her journey at the Deuel School District in 2016. In 2020, she launched a middle school drum line. Her bands have placed first and second at marching events and ranked high in contests. The pep band was also selected as a Tournament Band of the Day in March 2022.

As a recipient of the award, Cassels will receive prizes, including a $5,000 grant from the West River Foundation and a $2,000 honorarium from the South Dakota Board of Regents to present a series of professional development seminars to aspiring teachers.

In addition, Cassels will represent South Dakota as a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award. The National Teacher of the Year Program began in 1952 and continues as the oldest, a most prestigious national honors program that focuses public attention on excellence in teaching. The 2023 National Teacher of the Year will be announced during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in the spring.

Prize packages are made possible through the generosity of private businesses and organizations, including the South Dakota Retailers Association and the South Dakota Education Association.

The other finalists were Deb Jensen, kindergarten, Viborg-Hurley School District; Loretta Knodel, third grade, Avon School District; Jennifer Weishaar, first grade, Aberdeen School District; and Jennifer Macziewski, first grade, Rapid City Area Schools.

