Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Colder, still breezy

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s still going to be a little breezy as we head through the rest of our Friday. But instead of wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, we’ll be dealing with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts this afternoon. It’s going to be even cooler, as well, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s in the east. We may see a few upper 50s and low 60s in central South Dakota. There’s a very slight chance of a brief shower later today.

This weekend will bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures as highs will only get into the 50s across the area and overnight lows, in some cases, will fall to the mid to upper 20s. It looks to still be a little breezy Saturday, but we should see the wind get even lighter over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off quite cool with highs Monday in the 40s for a lot of us! Morning lows may even dip into the teens in northern South Dakota! We should warm up nicely, however. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s by next Thursday with temps cooling off a bit after that.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting at Lincoln High
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
According to court documents, the 26-year-old man from Sioux Falls in custody, Israel Jimenez,...
Sioux Falls man arrested on 3 counts of sexual contact with minor
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes collision with bear on motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
A school's playground noise prompted neighbors to blast loud, vulgar music as parents complained.
Family plays loud music with explicit lyrics to protest school playground noise
Suspect car crashes into patrol car
Police: Suspect crashes into Sioux Falls patrol car ending a high-speed chase

Latest News

An inside look at Amazon's new fulfillment center in Sioux Falls
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Sioux Falls will handle 12 million packages a week when...
An inside look at Sioux Falls’ new Amazon fulfillment center
Avera Medical Minute: Becoming a responsible patient
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’