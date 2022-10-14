Colder, still breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s still going to be a little breezy as we head through the rest of our Friday. But instead of wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, we’ll be dealing with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts this afternoon. It’s going to be even cooler, as well, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s in the east. We may see a few upper 50s and low 60s in central South Dakota. There’s a very slight chance of a brief shower later today.

This weekend will bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures as highs will only get into the 50s across the area and overnight lows, in some cases, will fall to the mid to upper 20s. It looks to still be a little breezy Saturday, but we should see the wind get even lighter over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off quite cool with highs Monday in the 40s for a lot of us! Morning lows may even dip into the teens in northern South Dakota! We should warm up nicely, however. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s by next Thursday with temps cooling off a bit after that.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.