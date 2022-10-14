Coyotes and Jackrabbits have home matches in Summit Volleyball Thursday

VERMILLION and BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first place USD volleyball team was in Vermillion Thursday night against Oral Roberts. Elizabeth had 24 kills in a 3-0 win for the top team in the Summit League as the Coyotes improved to 6-1 in league play (tied with NDSU) and 17-2 overall.

And the Jackrabbits of SDSU also had a home match at Frost Arena against Kansas City. Crystal Burk had 18 kills but the Jacks fell to the Roos 3-1. The Jacks are now 16-13 and 4-3 in Summit league play.

